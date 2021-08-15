Colourful ceremony at Dist Police Lines

LAHORE : Lahore Police celebrated Independence Day with great patriotic zeal, fervor and enthusiasm to express its immense love and unity with the whole nation.

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO), Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar on Saturday hoisted the Pakistani flag at District Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh arena during a colorful ceremony and celebrated the 75th Independence Day of the country along with police personnel and other participants.

DIG Operations Sajid Kiani, SP Headquarters Imran Ahmad Malik, SP ARF/Mobile Squad Zeeshan Haider along with other police officers and officials attended the ceremony. National anthem was recited by the participants on this occasion and exemplary homage was paid to the great sacrifices of Independent Movement leaders, national heros and our forefathers who laid their lives and properties in the struggle of independence and a separate homeland. After unfurling the national flag, Dogar extended the Independence Day greetings to the police personnel and prayed for the progress and prosperity of the country.

Earlier, Commander Lahore Police along with Commissioner Lahore visited different areas of the city including Lower Mall, Faisal Chowk, Qartaba Chowk, Jail Road, Main Bulevard Gulberg and Laiberty Chowk to review the security arrangements for I-Day. He directed the related police officers to make fool-proof security arrangements for the event in the provincial capital to avoid hooliganism, aerial firing and one wheeling.

Dogar further directed them to be vigilant and alert on their respective duty points to keep an eye on anti peace elements. He also reviewed the traffic plan for smooth running of traffic on I-Day. Lahore Police ensured stringent security measures as citizens celebrated Independence Day as more than three thousands police officers and officials were deployed at vital installations, main markets, important roads and buildings to ensure foolproof security of the citizens.

Police and other law enforcement agencies, in wake of present border situation, were out on high-alert to foil any possible nefarious designs of the anti peace elements. The police patrolling was intensified across the metropolis to create a sense of security among the people. As part of the security plan, more than 5,000 policemen will perform security duties on 13th August and Independence Day. As many as six SPs, 34 DSPs, and 83 SHOs were deputed on this day. Police Jawans of SSU, ARF, Dolphin Squads and Police Response Units were put on high alert to ensure complete checking of suspected persons.

The Dolphin Squads and PRU teams ensured effective patrolling across the city.

Search and security operations were launched in many parts of the city to hunt down suspected persons. Similarly, snipers were deputed on rooftop of high-rise buildings to keep an eye on any possible suspects. Police carried out flag marches in different areas of the metropolis to promote a sense of security among citizens. All the vehicles, motorbikes, and passengers were thoroughly checked at e police check posts at the entry and exit points of the city.

Lahore police had also made 45 special pickets at different areas of the city for checking purposes and arrested violators, registering FIRs against them in cases of aerial firing, one wheeling and other unlawful activities. Lahore Police monitored all the ceremonies related to Independence Day with the help of CCTV cameras.