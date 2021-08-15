Free saplings distributed under Plant for Pakistan drive

LAHORE : Distribution of free plants under the Plant for Pakistan campaign by PHA continued on the occasion of Independence Day here on Saturday.

Several PTI leaders participated in the Plant for Pakistan tree planting campaign and also distributed free plants among the citizens. President PTI Wing Punjab and Senator Ijaz Chaudhry planted a tree on the occasion of Independence Day celebrations under the Plant for Pakistan campaign. PTI General Secretary Punjab Wing officials attended the tree planting ceremony. Chairman PHA Engineer Yasir Gilani, Vice Chairman PHA Hafiz Zeeshan Rasheed planted saplings and trees in the park. Chairman PHA Engineer Yasir Gilani received the PTI leaders.

Women of Lahore wing of PTI Punjab planted saplings at Jilani Park Polo Ground under the Plant for Parkistan campaign. Senator Ijaz Chaudhry on the occasion of Independence Day celebrations in Jilani Park said that PTI has taken most steps for the promotion of tree planting. In view of climate change, in line with the vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, trees are being planted across the country on the occasion of Independence Day. Chairman PHA Engineer Yasir Gilani and Vice Chairman PHA Hafiz Zeeshan Shaid were also present on the occasion. He said the challenge of environmental pollution can only be met by planting more and more trees. Efforts to promote PHA tree planting are commendable.

Chairman PHA Engineer Yasir Gilani and Vice Chairman PHA Hafiz Zeeshan Rashid thanked all the PTI men and women who came to Jilani Park and said that PHA Various tree planting ceremonies are being organized across the city under the Plant for Pakistan campaign on the occasion of Independence Day.

For a clean and green Lahore, we must all work together to promote tree planting individually and collectively. Keeping the environment green and clean is a sign of living nations. He also appealed to the citizens to plant trees under the Plant for Pakistan campaign of PTI leaders on the occasion of Independence Day celebrations. Later, after various ceremonies on the occasion of Independence Day, Chairman PHA Engineer Yasir Gilani visited the tomb of Hafeez Jalandhari and laid a wreath at the mausoleum of Khaliq Qaum Tarana along with officials of Pakistan Adventure Club. On the occasion of Independence Day, bikers of Adventure Club also visited the mausoleum of Hafeez Jalandhari.

Chairman PHA Engineer Yasir Gilani prayed for victory at the mausoleum of Hafeez Jalandhari and for security and stability of the country. Pakistan Adventure Club officials also planted saplings in the vicinity of Hafeez Jalandhari's mausoleum under the Plant for Pakistan campaign. Chairman PH Engineer Yasir Gilani also distributed prizes among the members and bikers of Pakistan Adventure Club. DG PHA Jawad Ahmad Qureshi while congratulating the people of Lahore on the occasion of Independence Day celebrations said that the people of Lahore should celebrate the joys of Independence Day by planting their share. Planting trees is essential for the survival of life and a healthy society. PHA Plant for Pakistan is distributing free plants among the citizens on the occasion of Independence Day under the "Plant at Your Doorstep" campaign. For Pakistan campaign will continue throughout the month of August. On the 14th of August, Independence Day, free door-to-door plants were distributed in Shahdara Zone-II, while Expo Center, Hamdard Chowk, Jilani Park, both sides of Mughalpura to Fatehgarh Canal, Ferozepur Road, Gajumata to Laliani, Sahafi Colony Canal, GT Tree planting ceremonies will be held in parks and main highways across the city, including Wagah Border near Road.

All the PHA officers and financiers ran the Plant for Pakistan campaign in the best possible way in the scorching heat and confinement, for which I congratulate all the PHA officers and employees.