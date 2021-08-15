DC Office holds ceremony

LAHORE : Ceremony of national Independence Day celebrations were held at DC Office Lahore here on Saturday.

Independence Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm and the ceremony was attended by DC Lahore Mudassar Riaz, DIG Operations Sajid Kiani and all the Assistant Commissioners. Special Assistant Prime Minister Allama Tahir Ashrafi and Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad along with other members of the Peace Committee also attended the function.

DC Lahore Mudassar Riaz along with the participants also cut a cake on the occasion of Independence Day celebrations. Pakistani culture was also highlighted along with the songs sung at the event. Students from various private colleges participated in the event and expressed their love for the homeland. Students presented Pakistani culture of all the four provinces.

Sikhs, Christians and other communities also attended the Independence Day celebrations and expressed their unconditional love and solidarity with Pakistan.

DC Lahore said that Independence Day was a great blessing and asked the citizens to pledge today to do everything possible for the betterment of Pakistan.

Maulana Tahir Ashrafi said that Pakistan was a state where no one can rob anyone of their rights. He said that no one should be harmed and justice should be equal for all. DIG Operations said that Punjab is a part of Pakistan and we all have to take Pakistan forward. DC Lahore Mudassar Riaz thanked all the schools of thought participating in the event. DC Lahore Mudassar Riaz also thanked the students who participated in the event who sang songs.