NTDC MD highlights importance of freedom

LAHORE : National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) on Saturday celebrated Independence Day of Pakistan at NTDC offices and grid stations across the country.

A graceful ceremony was held at 220 kV grid station New Kot Lakhpat Grid Station to celebrate the Independence Day with national zeal and valour. Chief Guest of the ceremony Managing Director NTDC Engr Azaz Ahmad hoisted the National Flag followed by the National Anthem.

Addressing the ceremony, Managing Director NTDC Engr. Azaz Ahmad expressed importance of freedom as well as responsibilities to safeguard it. He appreciated the arrangements made for Independence Day Celebrations.

He urged the NTDC officers and staff to serve the organization with integrity, honesty and dedication to regain national development of the country. He also planted a tree at the grid station in compliance with Prime Minister`s campaign “Clean and Green Pakistan.

NTDC Celebrated Independence Day at grid stations located in Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, Faisalabad, Hyderabad, Karachi and across the country. Deputy Managing Director (AD&M) Engr. Safdar Ali, NTDC General Managers, Chief Engineers, officers, employees and their children were also present during the ceremony. SOPs for COVID-19 were observed during the ceremony.