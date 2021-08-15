Scattered rain predicted

LAHORE : Partly cloudy weather with humid conditions continued to prevail in the city here on Saturday while Met office predicted scattered rain during the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that strong monsoon currents were penetrating upper and central parts of the country while a westerly wave was also present over upper parts of the country. They predicted that hot and humid weather was likely to prevail over most parts of the country. However, rain-wind/thundershower was expected in Kashmir, Islamabad, upper/central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan. Isolated heavy falls were also expected in Kashmir, upper Punjab and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the period.

Saturday’s highest maximum temperature was recorded at Nokkundi and Dadu where mercury reached 43°C while in Lahore it was 38.2°C and minimum was 28.1°C.

Yasmin Buzdar are taking the country as per vision of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. During the corona pandemic, the staff of King Edward Medical University and doctors, nurses, paramedical staff and others workers of Mayo Hospital rendered exemplary services. Professor Asad Aslam has sent a message from Canada to Pakistan on his recovery from the COVID-19. He has said Punjab is providing international standard treatment to patients. Pakistanis are receiving good quality vaccine."

Vice Chancellor KEMU Prof Khalid Masood Gondal thanked the health minister and said the KEMU doctors played a pivotal role in the independence struggle. Col Ilahi Bukhsh who treated Quaid-i-Azam was former Principal at KEMU. He assured that KEMU would continue its tradition of bringing good name to the country. Prof Mehmud Shaukat said every Pakistani must follow the teachings of our great leaders. He said must not forget great people who struggled for independence.