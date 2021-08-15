Door-to-Door vaccination bears fruitful results: secretary

LAHORE: Secretary primary and secondary healthcare Sarah Aslam said that special vaccination “Door-to-Door Social Mobilisation campaign” has done fruitful results.

Now Primary and Secondary Department has devised a comprehensive plan for the vaccination of participants in Majalis and Jaloos during the Holy month of Muharram. While early reviewing COVID-19 current stats, intensive vaccination drive a huge rise is observed in vaccination drive.

Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Sarah Aslam told about vaccination continuously 15th day of over 5 lakh vaccination per day in Punjab. A new record of vaccination done across Punjab, record number of vaccinations is being carried out on daily basis. Secretary Sara Aslam said that there are currently a total of 662 vaccination centers.

She says that only vaccination is the real remedy against COVID-19. Sarah Aslam highlights increase in corona cases, as 1,242 cases are reported in 24 hours getting tally to 370,600. 338,671 patients are fully recovered and active cases are 20,602 till date. During last 24 hours, 10 more deaths are reported in Lahore, getting its tally to 22 in overall Punjab, bringing the total of 11,327 till date. Total tests conducted are 6,434,911 while 20,194 tests have been processed in recent 24 hours. In recent 24 hours 595 cases were reported in Lahore and 190 in Rawalpindi. 56 cases were reported in Sargodha and 36 in Multan, 34 in Fasilabad and Rahim Yar Khan and 31 in Chiniot. 30 cases were reported in Bahawalpur and 27 in Nankana Sahib. 21 cases were reported in Sheikhupura, 20 in Muzaffargarh, 19 in Bhakkar and Chakwal, 18 in Dera Ghazi Khan and 16 in Gujranwala. There were 14 cases in Sialkot, 13 in Gujarat and 11 in Attock. In addition, 9 cases were reported in Toba Tek Singh, 8 in Vehari, 7 in Mianwali and 6 in Jhang. 5 cases were reported in Lodhran and Pakpattan while 4 cases were reported in Khanewal and Rajanpur.

ln last 24 hours the average positivity ratio 6.2 has recorded across the whole Province. Provincial Capital Lahore positivity ratio recorded 9.8, 12.5 in Rawalpindi, 5.9 in Faisalabad, 5.6 in Multan and 2.0 in Gujrawala. Sarah Aslam instructed the public, adherence to SOPs and timely vaccination is the only key to cope with Delta variant, as its likely to be one of the dominant strains of COVID-19 in Pakistan and worldwide. She also appreciated the public inclusion in vaccine drive.