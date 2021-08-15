Country on right track, getting stronger: Aleem

LAHORE : On the occasion of Independence Day, a ceremony was held at Hazoori Bagh in which Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan participated as the chief guest and hoisted the national flag.

The minister also visited Mazar-e-Iqbal and offered Fateha. Senator Ejaz Ahmad Ch, Ministers Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed, Pir Syed Saeed Al-Hassan Shah and other social personalities attended the function. Aleem Khan participated with the students who sang national songs and applauded their performances.

Abdul Aleem Khan said, “Today’s day undoubtedly reminds us of the eternal sacrifices of the Muslims of the subcontinent which we can never forget. Due to the enthusiastic leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah a separate state came into being and today it is gratifying that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the country is on the right track and getting stronger and stronger. We all have to play our positive roles for further betterment.”

Freedom is a great gift of Allah Almighty which we have got due to the tireless work, struggle and countless sacrifices of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. The sacrifices of Kashmiri brothers will not go in vain and they too will sooner or later see the sun of freedom. We must renew our commitment to the security and prosperity of the country and pledge to work day and night for its development and strengthening. We all should take efforts in the spirit of patriotism to hoist the green crescent flag and prove our abilities at all levels, the minister said.