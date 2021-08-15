Yasmin Rashid stresses joint efforts for prosperous Pakistan

LAHORE : Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said building a prosperous Pakistan is a duty of every Pakistani.

Speaking at the Independence Day flag raising ceremony at King Edward Medical University here on Saturday, the minister said every citizen will have to take his responsibility and make contribution to homeland.

Present on the occasion were VC King Edward Medical University Professor Khalid Masood Gondal, Pro Vice Chancellor Professor Khalid Hussain, Chairman Board of Governors KEMC Professor Mehmud Shaukat, Dean Professor Saqib Saeed, MS Mayo Hospital Dr Iftikhar, Professor Javed Chaudhry, faculty members, doctors, MS of affiliated hospitals of KEMU and students.

VC KEMU Professor Khalid Maqbool Gondal and Professor Mehmud Shaukat spoke on the occasion. All the participants prayed for prosperity and progress of the country.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said, "We received an independent country with the efforts of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Iqbal. Making Pakistan prosperous is collective responsibility of all and we need to work for the homeland. The zeal and passion of Pakistan ‘ka matlab kia, La ilaha Illallah’ can put us on right track. Insh-Allah Pakistan will stay forever. Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar are taking the country as per vision of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. During the corona pandemic, the staff of King Edward Medical University and doctors, nurses, paramedical staff and others workers of Mayo Hospital rendered exemplary services. Professor Asad Aslam has sent a message from Canada to Pakistan on his recovery from the COVID-19. He has said Punjab is providing international standard treatment to patients. Pakistanis are receiving good quality vaccine."

Vice Chancellor KEMU Prof Khalid Masood Gondal thanked the health minister and said the KEMU doctors played a pivotal role in the independence struggle. Col Ilahi Bukhsh who treated Quaid-i-Azam was former Principal at KEMU. He assured that KEMU would continue its tradition of bringing good name to the country.

Prof Mehmud Shaukat said every Pakistani must follow the teachings of our great leaders. He said must not forget great people who struggled for independence.