Iqbal Academy marks freedom day

LAHORE : Under Iqbal Academy Pakistan, the 75th Independence Day was celebrated with enthusiasm here on Saturday.

The day started with flag hoisting at Allama Iqbal's old residence 116 McLeod Road. Director Iqbal Academy Pakistan Prof Dr Baseera Ambreen hoisted the flag. Officers and employees of the academy including Haroon Akram Gill, Irshad Al Mujeeb Sheikh, Syed Qaiser Mahmood Shah, M Babar Khan, Muhammad Ishaq and Asad Hanif accompanied her on the occasion.

Zaka Haider sang a national song while Zaheer Ahmad Babar performed Kalam-e-Iqbal. Ms Parveen Sarwar, wife of Punjab governor, unfurled the flag and planted a tree in Aiwan-e-Iqbal. A cake-cutting ceremony and a special seminar were held at Aiwan-e-Iqbal. The chief guest was Justice (retd) Nasira Iqbal.

Addressing the gathering, Justice Nasira Iqbal said Allama Iqbal wanted to see the youth leading in every field and considered women as an important part of social development. She said that her father, mother and grandfather played a vital role in the independence movement of Pakistan and she was proud of it.

Prof Dr Waheed Uzzaman Tariq said that Allama Iqbal highlighted the treatment of minorities in India in "India and miniatures" and not only demanded a separate homeland for Muslims but also managed the return of Quaid-e-Azam from England.

Shaukat Amin Shah narrated the details of Allama Iqbal's meeting with Mussolini. Director Iqbal Academy Prof. Dr Baseera Ambreen while giving a vote of thanks said that Allama Iqbal (RA) has equated freedom with life.