City echoes with bugle sound on I-Day

LAHORE: Defying all corona SOPs, Lahorites thronged the city streets and roads blowing bugles to celebrate the Independence Day with traditional zeal and zest here on Saturday.

The I-Day related activities started on Friday night and continued till Saturday night. There was a deafening sound of bugles all around the city.

The city was decorated with lights, flags and buntings. A large number of youngsters with their motorcycles decorated and mufflers of their bikes removed ruled the roads.

Unaware of their fate, a large number of young motorists were seen doing different kinds of stunts on their two-wheelers whereas almost everyone, especially children, decorated their houses with buntings, flags and decorative lights.

A number of flag-hoisting ceremonies were organised in the city by various public and private institutions in which heads of these departments and senior officers took part.

The prominent ceremonies were held at the Wahga Border, Mazar-e-Iqbal, Wapda House, Railway Headquarters, Wasa Head Office, LDA Head Office and the Town Hall.

Besides the ceremonies, exhibitions, folk-music programmes, stage shows and speech competitions were also organised by various organisations to mark the day.

A rush was observed at almost every public park and entertainment places. The city police took special arrangements to counter any subversive activity and at many points cops baton charged the youths over doing wheelie and other dangerous stunts on their bikes.

Security officials in plainclothes were also deployed at various important places to keep a vigilant eye on law and order. Traffic wardens, Rescue 1122 and Civil Defence officials were also put on high alert.

The civic agencies-Wasa, LWMC and CDGL-were also on high alert to cope with any kind of emergency.

As usual, The Mall and Gulberg Main Boulevard were the points of attraction for the I-Day celebrators. Both these roads were jam packed. Another popular trend among the I-Day celebrators was that many had painted their faces in green and white or painted flag of Pakistan on their faces.

A number of youth preferred wearing green and white clothes i.e. T-shirts while many were seen joy riding on bikes with Pakistani flags wrapped around their bodies. Metallic badges with pictures of prominent personalities, especially Quaid-e-Azam, Allama Iqbal, Imran Khan, Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) Chief Nawaz Sharif, Benazir Bhutto, Dr Qadeer Khan, etc were also sold on stalls.

An unending traffic jam was also witnessed on The Mall and other roads connecting with it like the Canal Bank Road, Zafar Ali Road, Faisal Chowk, Queens Road, Gulberg Main Boulevard and Ferozpur Road.

The noise generated by muffler-less motorcycles and trumpets had a deafening effect when mixed with the hooting of horns by hundreds of marchers and dancing citizens.

A number of people were also seen carrying national flags in their hands while many had erected the flags on rickshaws, bikes, cycles, cars, jeeps and etc.

A number of youth interviewed by The News said that they associate the day with self-expression and freedom and that was why they used different face masks, colorful clothes and motorbikes without mufflers. But many said they used the noisy motorcycles simply for thrill.

A rush was also witnessed at most of the restaurants and eating places across the city. Lakshmi Chowk, Gawalmandi Food Street, Moon Market Allama Iqbal Town, Food Street Anarkali, MM Alam Road, Liberty and Barkat Market were the main points of attraction for the food lovers. As the dine facility was not available in any restaurants, rush became doubled and people had to wait for hours to get their food.

On the other hand, the business community, especially the multinational companies, also organised various colorful shows and spent millions of rupees on huge advertisements of their products by relating them with the Independence Day. Many companies also announced special schemes to attract more customers.