Bolsonaro attacks Brazil judges

BRASILIA: Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Saturday called for the Senate to bring charges against two Supreme Court justices, warning of an "institutional rupture" in his latest clash with the judiciary as investigations threaten him and his allies.

"It has been a while since Supreme Court Justices Alexandre de Moraes and Luis Roberto Barroso have exceeded constitutional limits with their acts," Bolsonaro wrote on Twitter.

"Everyone knows the consequences, internal and external, of an institutional rupture, which we neither provoke nor desire."