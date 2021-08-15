Eight die in water-dropping plane crash in Turkey

MOSCOW: Russia on Saturday said all eight people onboard a Russian water-dropping plane died when it crashed in Turkey during a firefighting mission.

Moscow’s defence ministry said five Russian servicemen and three Turkish nationals were killed in the crash, news agencies reported.

The Russian defence ministry earlier said the Be-200 plane went down around 1330 GMT with eight crew onboard.

The plane crashed near the southern Turkish city of Adana, it said.

Russian consular representatives and a defense ministry commission were on their way to the crash site. In July, Russia said it would send Be-200 planes to Turkey to help it fight spreading wildfires.