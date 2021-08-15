Haiti quake kills 29

PORT-AU-PRINCE: A powerful 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck Haiti early on Saturday, killing at least 29 people and toppling buildings in the disaster-plagued Caribbean nation still recovering from a devastating 2010 quake.

The epicenter of the shaking, which rattled homes and sent terrified locals scrambling for safety, was about 100 miles by road west of the center of the densely populated capital Port-au-Prince.

"Lots of homes are destroyed, people are dead and some are at the hospital," 21-year-old Christella Saint Hilaire, who lives near the epicenter, told AFP. "Everyone is in the street now and the shocks keep coming."

The long, initial quake was felt in much of the Caribbean. It damaged schools as well as homes on Haiti’s southwestern peninsula, according to images posted by witnesses.

Jerry Chandler, who heads the country’s civil protection agency, told reporters that 29 deaths had been reported, and that search efforts were ongoing.