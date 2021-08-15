22 killed in central Nigeria attack

ABUJA: A suspected Christian militia attacked a convoy carrying 90 Muslim faithful on Saturday in Nigeria’s central Plateau state, leaving at least 22 people dead, police said.

Northwest and central Nigeria have for years struggled with tensions between mainly Muslim nomadic herders and Christian farmers who tussle over control of resources, water and land.

"At about 0928hrs (08:28 GMT) the Plateau State Police Command received a distress call that a group of attackers suspected to be Irigwe youths (predominantly Christian)... attacked a convoy of five buses with Muslim faithful."

"Twenty-two persons were killed and 14 injured in the attack," police spokesman Ubah Ogaba said in a statement, adding that 21 people had been rescued.

A local government representative said the toll was higher.

"Twenty-five people are now confirmed killed," said the state government representative Danladi Atu who visited a hospital where injured people were taken to.