Lebanon deploys army at pumps

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s army on Saturday raided gas stations and seized petrol to curb hoarding as the central bank chief stood firm on his decision to halt fuel subsidies.

Lebanon is gripped by one of the world’s worst economic crises since the 1850’s, according to the World Bank, and is struggling with fuel, bread and medicine shortages. On Wednesday central bank chief Riad Salameh said he would halt state subsidies on fuel imports to ease pressure on the bank’s dwindling foreign reserves, sparking panic across the country.

Saturday Salameh insisted he would not back down from his decision without a parliamentary vote, saying foreign reserves had fallen to $14 billion.

"I will not review the removal of subsidies on fuel unless the use of compulsory reserves is legalised" by a parliamentary vote, he told a local radio.

The Lebanese pound has lost more than 90 percent of its value on the black market, and 78 percent of the population lives below the poverty line.

Crippling shortages of fuel and power cuts lasting more than 22 hours per day have left many businesses and homes without the diesel needed to power private generators, plunging the country into darkness.