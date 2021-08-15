BBC journalist says won’t be allowed back to Russia

LONDON: The BBC’s Moscow correspondent said on Saturday she was told by the Russian authorities that she "can’t ever come back to Russia" after her visa was not renewed and she was effectively expelled from the country.

Moscow told veteran correspondent Sarah Rainsford that she would have to leave the country when her current visa expires in August, at a time of simmering tensions between Russia and the West and a crackdown on independent media.

"This is not a failure to renew my visa, although technically that’s kind of what it is. I’m being expelled, and I’ve been told that I can’t come back ever," Rainsford told BBC Radio 4.

The journalist called the decision "devastating personally" and "shocking." "It’s not just any old place" she said.

"It’s almost a third of my life that I’ve lived in Russia... I’ve really loved trying to tell the story of Russia to the world, but it is increasingly a difficult story to tell."

The BBC on Friday accused Russia of "a direct assault on media freedom" and said Rainsford was an "exceptional and fearless journalist." Rainsford said Moscow had told her the move was a reaction to Britain’s decision not to renew the visa of a Russian journalist.

"The 90s was a time of new and exciting freedoms for Russia, and I suppose my career here as a journalist has charted the path through which those freedoms have been reduced and reduced and reduced," she said.

The BBC, which is publicly funded through an annual licence fee of all television set holders but editorially independent of government, is regularly accused of political bias at home.

Rainsford, who is on a second stint in Moscow, said she had lived for almost one third of her life in Russia and had dedicated years to studying it. Her departure before the end of this month follows a period before parliamentary elections in September when the authorities in Russia have cracked down on Russian-language media at home that they deem backed by malign foreign interests intent on stoking unrest.

Rainsford said the Russia story had become increasingly difficult to tell in what she described as an oppressive environment.