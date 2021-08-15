Australia clamps down on ‘most concerning day of the pandemic’

SYDNEY: Australia’s biggest city announced tighter Covid restrictions including heavier fines and tighter policing on Saturday as authorities battled to contain a Delta outbreak and said they were seeing the "most concerning day of the pandemic" so far.

After months of pursuing a "Covid zero" strategy, Australia has been struggling to bring a resurgence of coronavirus cases under control, with more than 10 million people under lockdown in its two largest cities and the capital Canberra.

Residents of Sydney, going into an eighth week under stay-at-home orders, will now face heftier fines for flouting rules or lying to contact tracers, with current restrictions proving insufficient to stop the spread.

Lockdown restrictions were also extended across the entire state of New South Wales for the first time this year, coming into force on Saturday afternoon for at least seven days.

Police would boost patrols and checkpoints while hundreds more defence force personnel will help enforce stay-at-home orders as the outbreak in the most populous state of New South Wales hit another daily record of 466 community cases.

"Today is the most concerning day of the pandemic that we’ve seen," state premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters in Sydney.

Describing efforts to curb the outbreak as a war against the "diabolical" Delta strain, Berejiklian said Australia was facing a significant threat from the outbreak.

"For some time, we thought Australia was different to other parts of the world, but we’re not."

Police commissioner Mick Fuller said he had sought additional powers after officers reported people using loopholes to evade restrictions.

Residents are still allowed to leave their homes for exercise, shopping, health care and essential work -- but police would ramp up efforts to enforce restrictions, he said.

Rules for leaving Sydney were also tightened to prevent the outbreak from spreading further into other regions.

The nation’s capital, which is surrounded by New South Wales, was sent into lockdown earlier this week while the second-largest city of Melbourne is battling its own outbreak.

The resurgence has increased criticism of the country’s sluggish vaccine roll-out, with just a quarter of eligible Australians so far fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile,UK has reduced the cost of Covid-19 tests for international travellers from Amber list countries like India from 88 pounds to 68 pounds, after many representations over the high charges of the mandatory testing.

Passengers returning from Green list countries or Amber list destinations like India, if they are fully vaccinated, will now pay 20 pounds less per Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test.

The test must be taken on or before day two after the traveller arrives in England.People who have not had both doses of the coronavirus vaccine and are returning from Amber list countries like India will also see the price of the two tests they need fall from 170 pounds to 136 pounds.

The tests must be taken on days two and eight of their arrival from abroad. The price reduction does not affect arrivals from Red list countries, or if they purchase a test from a private provider, the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said.

The National Health Service (NHS) Test and Trace provide Covid-19 tests for international travel, but unlike normal lateral flow tests or PCR ones for people with symptoms, they are paid for. UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid has announced a "rapid internal review" of prices charged by government-approved companies after claims that holidaymakers are being exploited over private testing.