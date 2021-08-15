South Africa police seize lions’ teeth, claws

JOHANNESBURG: Police in South Africa have arrested a Vietnamese man and seized about 60 kilos of lion claws, teeth and other items following a four-month probe into wildlife trafficking, the government said on Saturday.

The man was arrested on Thursday "in connection with the illegal trade in wildlife and illegal possession of a firearm" in northern Limpopo province, the location of a number of wildlife parks, the environment ministry said.

Police also raided a Vietnamese-owned farm near the tourist site of Bela-Bela in Limpopo and two storage units in the capital Pretoria, a statement from the ministry said.