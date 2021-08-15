NCOC asked to block CNICs of people involved in fake vaccination entries

The government of Sindh has requested the National Command and Operations Center (NCOC) to get the CNICs blocked of persons involved in fake entries of Covid vaccination.

The request was made after the Aziz Bhatti police station arrested two persons from the Karachi Expo Centre for allegedly making fake vaccination cards.

The letter sent to the NCOC by the Sindh government through its health department reads, “I am directed to refer to the subject cited above and to enclose the fake entries' list of thirty six (36) persons. Accordingly, FIR 794/21 Aziz Bhatti Police station, District East Karachi dated August-10, 2021 has been lodged against the main culprit who facilitated the above referred persons for fake entries.

“It is therefore requested that the fake entries may be deleted from NIMS data and NADRA [National Database and Registration Authority] may kindly be approached to block their CNICs.”

Station House Officer (SHO) Adeel Afzal of the Aziz Bhatti police station said they had received a complaint from Wajahat Ali, supervisor of the Expo Centre vaccination units regarding fake vaccination certificates.

He narrated that he was present on duty and was busy in checking the vaccination process when he heard a sweeper, Shahbaz Masih, chatting with a stranger in the Hall No 4.

The supervisor along with his colleague Hammad Ali went to Masih and found that the stranger’s name was Akhtar Ali who was was carrying four vaccination slips of different people and twenty two CNICs of various people. Ali told the officials that he and Masih had taken handsome amount of money from people and provided them the vaccination card without shots of vaccines.

The complainant stated that he found 14 vaccination slips and 15 copies of CNICs of different people in the possession of Masih. Upon questioning, both the suspects confessed that with the help of a data entry operator, they had been making fake slips and making entries in the government record.

The suspects were handed over to the police and an FIR was lodged against them.