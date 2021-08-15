Vaccine theft case referred to anti-corruption court

A judicial magistrate has referred the case of administering stolen Covid-19 vaccines to public against a price to an anti-corruption court.

Police had charged the owner of a private healthcare company, Major (retd) Amanullah Sultan, his employee Muhammad Ali, Tahira Bano, a district superintendent of vaccination in District East, and three other government vaccinators, Zeeshan, Abdul Saman and Waqas, for allegedly running a racket.

According to the prosecution, Sultan’s company procured stolen Pfizer vaccines from the government vaccinators and then sold them to people for Rs15,000 per dose from the platform of his company by providing them the service of home vaccination.

During the hearing on Friday, the District South judicial magistrate approved the scrutiny note on the interim charge sheet by the deputy public prosecutor, Bhuromal, that the case attracted scheduled offences under the sections 409, 419 and 34 of the Pakistan Penal Code read with the section 5 of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The prosecutor added that the court which dealt with civil and sessions matters could not proceed with the case since the suspects had reached an amount through their illegal activities which made the case exclusive jurisdiction of the special court of anti-corruption.

The magistrate directed the investigation officer (IO) of the case to submit the charge sheet and other prosecution documents to the anti-corruption police station for further proceedings under the relevant act.

On the previous hearing, the IO had submitted the interim charge-sheet in the court on which Bhurumal had raised some objections. The prosecutor pointed out discrepancies in the police investigation. He had said that the IO had not recorded statement of the concerned district health officer to verify the statement of the suspects, Zeeshan and Saman, that the vaccines were taken out from Bano’s office by Waqas with her approval and then sold to the company which in turn sold them to the public.

He added that the IO did not have any documentary evidence to establish this and in order to make his case strong he must obtain posting orders of the suspects to corroborate the prosecution story.

The prosecutor said that the IO had also failed to check and take into possession the official record of the store from where the vaccine vials were issued, through the DHO East and from another office, if any. He said the IO had also failed to check the posting orders of Dr Farhat and Dr Faisal through DHO East and their contact with the suspect, Amanullah, and verify the call data record (CDR) to corroborate the facts disclosed by the suspect in his statement.

Bhuromal noted that in the light of the Sindh High Court’s directives, he was under obligation to advise the IO to apply proper sections of the law. He returned the interim charge-sheet to the IO with a direction to remove the defects from the investigation and submit the same for scrutiny accordingly.