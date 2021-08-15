Body found hanging from tree in Macchar Colony

The body of a man was found hanging from a tree in the Macchar Colony neighbourhood on Saturday.

The Docks police station reached the scene and transported the body to the Civil Hospital, Karachi for medico-legal formalities where it was identified to be that of 27-year-old Noorul Amin, son of Abdus Salam.

The police said the body was a few days old; however, it was yet to be ascertained whether the man had been killed or he had committed suicide by hanging himself with a tree. Further investigation is underway.