Varsities celebrate August 14 with prayers for nation

Academics and students of various varsities celebrated the 75th Independence Day of Pakistan with spirit of patriotism.

Sindh University

The University of Sindh (SU) held the 75th Independence Day celebrations at the Haider Bakhsh Jatoi Pavilion where the vice chancellor alongside the registrar, deans, directors, chairpersons, teachers, officers and a large number of employees and students hoisted the national flag.

Later, the national anthem was played, which was saluted by the SU’s security, Rangers and police forces.

Muhammad Junaid recited some verses from the Holy Quran while Anzeela Ansari recited Naat. Keeping the COVID-19 situation, tree plantation on the campus was chosen this year to mark Independence Day at the SU over other activities such as games.

Addressing the participants, SU VC Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro said one could gauge the greatness of freedom by seeing the radiant faces of the people of the country on the day of independence.

He added that Pakistan had great blessings in all respect. "With abundant natural resources, there are four seasons in which all kinds of crops, fruits and vegetables can be grown,” Dr Kalhoro said. He added that Pakistan was an Islamic republic, where people of different nationalities were living with freedom and the fundamental rights of all were protected. “There is no other blessing like freedom,” he said.

Later, the VC and other participants held a flag march from the VC House to the central library where 400 different plants were planted, including neem trees.

SMIU

Sindh Madressatul Islam University (SMIU) VC Prof Dr Mujeebuddin Saharai Memon said the institute had played a key role in the creation of Pakistan as he spoke to the staff and faculty on Independence Day.

He said many renowned personalities had been part of this great institution, including the father of the nation – Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Quoting Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah, an alumnus of the SMI and renowned educationist, Prof Memon said: “Shah called SMI as ‘Child of Sindh and Mother of Pakistan.”

After the hoisting the Pakistan flag and cake-cutting ceremony, the VC said the people of this country were privileged and we were a blessed nation. Everyone had to play their due role for the progress and development of the country, he remarked.

He also said that educational institutions, especially universities, were playing a very important role in nation-building. “We have a youth energy that will certainly develop this nation in years to come,” he added.

DUET

The Dawood University of Engineering and Technology (DUET) held the 75th Independence Day celebrations on its main campus. The flag hoisting ceremony took place on the lawn.

After the recitation of Holy Quran at 8am, VC Prof Dr Faizullah Abbasi waved the national flag.

After the flag hoisting, prayers were offered for the development and prosperity of the country and the liberation of the oppressed Kashmiris from Indian domination.

The ceremony was attended by Pro Chancellor Dr Abdul Waheed Bhutto, Registrar Dr Syed Asif Ali Shah and other officers and employees of the university. Speaking on the occasion, the VC said the blessings of freedom had come to us after eternal sacrifices of our elders.

"The Covid-19 epidemic has bound us to social restrictions that have caused the greatest damage to education. I urge everyone to get vaccinated against corona and adhere strictly to the SOPs," he added.

Fuuast

Addressing the flag hoisting ceremony at the Gulshan-e-Iqbal Campus of the Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology (Fuuast) on the occasion of the 75th Independence Day, Dr Muhammad Zahid, the head of the faculty of science, said we had to go through the struggles for survival in the early years of Pakistan's existence.

It is difficult to imagine how difficult it was to survive at the time of the creation of this country, he said, adding that we have been given the foundation on which we can reach the heights of progress if we work hard.

Acting registrar of the varsity Dr Muhammad Sarem said the independence of Pakistan was a blessing. We should cherish this blessing and work together for the development and integrity of the country and the nation, he stated.

He added that the Pakistani nation was with the oppressed people of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir. Kashmir will soon be a part of Pakistan, he said.

Prof Seema Naz Siddiqui conducted the function while Dr Qari Muhammad Iqbal recited the Holy Quran. Special prayers were offered for peace and survival of the country.

SSUET

Glowing tributes were paid on Saturday to the stalwarts who sacrificed their lives during struggle for having an independent homeland for Muslims to live with their distinct identity and complete freedom by the faculty members of the Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET).

Addressing the 75th Independence Day celebration, SSUET Chancellor Jawaid Anwar said: “It is with feelings of greatest happiness and emotion that we are celebrating Pakistan Independence Day with patriotic zest. It marks the fulfilment of the destiny of the Muslim nation which made great sacrifices in the history to have its homeland.”

He added that Pakistan was an ideological state and it was our duty as a Muslim nation to secure our geographical and ideological boundaries. He warned that we were living in an era of info-war and non-state actors were trying to disturb the country, and we must keep them on watch and thwart all their conspiracies to unstable Pakistan.

Appreciating the role of the Quaid-e-Azam in the freedom movement, he said, “The Quaid e Azam was a far-sighted great leader. He launched the movement for a separate state for the Muslims of the Subcontinent, because he knew that the Hindu extremists would never tolerate Muslims progressing in India.

However, we must know that it was not so easy to acquire a separate state for us. Getting Pakistan was like crossing a river of fire and blood.”