Sindh government hands over suction and jetting machines to KWSB

Sindh Local Government Minister Nasir Hussain Shah handed over 14 suction and 14 jetting machines to the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) in a ceremony held on Saturday.

The machines were handed over to the KWSB with the support of the Karachi Water and Sewerage Services Improvement Project (KWSSIP) and World Bank at a cost of Rs652 million.

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation administrator and Sindh government spokesperson, Barrister Murtaza Wahab, was also present at the ceremony with Sindh Local Government Secretary Syed Najam Ahmad Shah.

The local government minister said the Sindh government had initiated projects for the improvement of water supply and sewerage system in the city. In the second phase, he said, 38 more jetting machines and suction pumps would be handed over to the water board.

KWSB Managing Director Asadullah Khan thanked the provincial government for its support. He said the machines had been provided at a very crucial point as monsoon rains were expected. He stated that these machines would help drain water off during rainfall.

According to details shared by the KWSB, Khan immediately dispatched the new machines for cleaning gutters and drains in the city, especially in those areas where Muharram processions were being held and streets surrounding imambargahs.

KWSSIP Project Director Salahuddin said that with the support of the Sindh government and World Bank, the water board had received 28 suction and jetting machines. He added that the project was supposed to be completed in one year but they got it done in just eight months.

The local government secretary said that in view of the growing population of Karachi, the solution of water and sewerage problems was the topmost priority of the local government department, for which all resources were being utilised.

The secretary explained that the KWSSIP project was launched by the Sindh government in collaboration with the World Bank, and the machines provided to the KWSB had been manufactured through state-of-the-art European technology.

Najam said that each suction and jetting machine was 90-metre-long and capable of clearing severe sewerage blockage. He added that the pumps installed in the provided machines had been imported from Italy and the automatic machines had a storage capacity of 7,000 litres.

Replying to a question, he said the provincial government was working in advance on long term projects in view of the growing needs of the city.

Later, the local government secretary and Karachi administrator inspected the suction and jetting machines and reviewed the demo performance.