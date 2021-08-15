Six die in road mishaps across city

Six people lost their lives and two others were injured in different road accidents in parts of the city on Saturday. Meanwhile, children among eight people were injured as a hi-roof van overturned in the Mauripur area.

A man died and another was injured in a road tragedy in Dunba Goth within the limits of the Site Superhighway police station.

The casualties were taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where one of them succumbed to his injuries during treatment. The deceased was later identified as 25-year-old Sanwal Hussain, son of Ghulam Murtaza, and the injured as Hasnain, 24, son of Khuda Buksh.

Police said the deceased was a resident of Gulshan-e-Maymar and the accident took place when the victims’ motorcycle was hit by an unidentified vehicle. A case has been registered and investigations are under way.

A teenage boy, identified as 15-year-old Jawad, son of Sher Khan, was killed after a vehicle hit his motorcycle near Shahab Market in Lines Area within the jurisdiction of the Brigade police station. The body was shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for an autopsy.

Police said the deceased was a resident of the same area and a case had been registered.

Separately, a 27-year-old man, Popat Masih, died and Asin Masih, 18, was injured after their motorcycle skidded on the Gizri flyover. The casualties were taken to the JPMC. Police said the deceased was a resident of Korangi.

In another accident, 25-year-old Fahad, son of Mazhar, died in a road tragedy on Sharea Faisal. The body was transported to the JPMC.

Police said the accident took place when an unidentified vehicle hit his motorcycle.

In a similar incident, a motorcyclist died after a speedy vehicle hit him in the Malir Cantonment area. The casualty was taken to JPMC. The deceased person is yet to be identified.

A 20-year-old youth, Shahzaib, died and Kashif, 28, was injured after a speedy vehicle hit their motorcycle on Hub River Road within the limits of the Mochko police station. The casualties were taken to the Civil Hospital, Karachi. The deceased was a resident of Baldia Town.

Meanwhile, as many as eight people, including minors, were wounded after a speedy hi-roof van overturned in Musharraf Colony within the limits of the Mauripur police station. The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital.