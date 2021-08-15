CM promises home, job for train accident victim girl

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Saturday visited 13-year-old girl Kainat, who was injured in the Ghotki train accident earlier this year, at the Aga Khan University Hospital to enquire after her health, and assured her that his government would keep looking after her even after her complete recovery.

On June 7, an ill-fated train met a tragic accident in Ghotki in which the entire family of Kainat, except her brother, died and she sustained multiple fractures in both of her legs and one arm.

She was being treated at a railways hospital when the CM on the directives of Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari shifted her to the Aga Khan University Hospital on June 24 for quality treatment.

The provincial government has been bearing all the treatment expenditures for the girl and the CM during his visit directed the doctors concerned to keep her under treatment until she had completely recovered.

According to a statement issued on Saturday, the CM discussed her treatment and recovery with the doctors and asked them to look after her properly because she was in trauma after losing her parents and other immediate family members in the train accident.

Shah presented a bouquet of flowers to Kainat and enquired after her health. He told her that she was not alone, as he was with her. “I am waiting for your recovery so that I can make arrangements for continuity of your education and provide you with a suitable job,” the CM told the girl. He also promised her that he would provide a job to her brother who was also under treatment. Kainat told the CM that she had no house to live in, to which the CM advised her to focus on her early recovery as all of her issues, including home, job and other related matters, would be taken care of by him. The girl thanked the CM and chairman for their support and care.