Call for struggle to make Pakistan economically strong, welfare state

Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Saturday said that Pakistan was established after many sacrifices. “We have to struggle to make Pakistan an economically strong and stable welfare state,” he added while addressing a flag-hoisting ceremony at the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) headquarters on MA Jinnah Road.

“We are thankful to Allama Iqbal, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and the leaders of the Tehreek-e-Pakistan for giving us a blessing like Pakistan,” said Wahab, who is the Karachi administrator, the Sindh government spokesman and the chief minister’s law adviser.

“Today’s message is to forget all grievances and serve Pakistan. We have to strive for a better Karachi,” he added, and later addressed the media after visiting the Mazar-e-Quaid.

Metropolitan Commissioner Danish Saeed, Finance Adviser Ghulam Murtaza Bhutto, KMC departmental heads and others hoisted the national flag after reaching the KMC building in the morning. The national anthem was also played on the occasion.

Addressing the event, Wahab said that our beloved Pakistan has been achieved after hard work and struggle. “Let us reaffirm our commitment on August 14 that we will make Pakistan the great country that Allama Iqbal dreamed of.”

He said that Karachi is the economic hub of Pakistan where all the major and important commercial and business entities are present, and this city has a very important role in the development of the country.

“We all have to play our role in restoring the glory of Karachi where all the local government facilities are available to the citizens and the municipal bodies play their best role,” he pointed out.

“We have to do our best to ensure that the future is good for all of us,” he said, adding that KMC officers and employees should improve the image of the organisation through their excellent performance.

Replying to a question, he said that the federation has not fulfilled its promise to give Rs162 billion to Karachi, while the development package of Rs1.1 trillion has also not been received by the city so far.

He said that if the workers of political parties or their allies speak against him, he will not answer them. “The court is my home. If anyone wants to go to court, he must go.”

He requested all the political parties to come forward, serve Karachi and advance the agenda of development of Pakistan which was also the vision of Quaid-e-Azam.

Administrators and deputy commissioners of different districts of the city also celebrated Independence Day. A flag-hoisting ceremony was held at the office of the South District Municipal Corporation (DMC).

The South DMC administrator and Deputy Commissioner Irshad Sodhar, along with Municipal Commissioner Akhter Ali Sheikh and other officials, hoisted Pakistan’s flag. Children presented various national songs on the occasion.

Sodhar also celebrated Independence Day with the front-line Covid-19 health workers of District South, who have been working for the past 14 months without break. He presented certificates of appreciation and cash prizes to acknowledge their efforts and to motivate them for their contributions to society.

District Central Administrator and Deputy Commissioner Taha Saleem hoisted the national flag at his office early in the morning. The additional commissioner-I and assistant commissioners were also present on the occasion. East DMC Municipal Commissioner Ghulam Sarwar also held a flag-hoisting ceremony at the East DMC office.

Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) and Chinese companies celebrated Independence Day in the Keamari, Malir, East, West and South districts. A cake-cutting and flag-hoisting ceremony was held in each district, while SSWMB Managing Director Zubair Channa attended different programmes and distributed sweets among the participants.

A ceremony was also held at the Karachi Water & Sewerage Board’s (KWSB) central office in Karsaz. The chief guest of the event was KWSB MD Asadullah Khan.

“Pakistan is no less than a blessing for us,” he said while addressing the flag-hoisting ceremony. Apart from its central office, the KWSB held Independence Day celebrations at its different offices such as the Dhabeji Pumping Station, the Gharo Filter Plant, the Pipri Filter Plant and the Hub Pumping Station. The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) also celebrated Independence Day with traditional fervour and enthusiasm. A simple yet impressive flag-hoisting ceremony was held at the company’s head office.

SSGC MD Mohammad Amin Rajput and the chief financial officer hoisted the national flag and joined the senior management, other executives and staff members in singing Pakistan’s national anthem in unison.

K-Electric also commemorated Pakistan’s independence. KE’s senior management visited the Coach Emad Football Academy in Lyari to celebrate the occasion with the community and its representatives, along with the elected officials of the area. Besides a flag-hoisting ceremony, a friendly football match was held for the locals to showcase their skills.