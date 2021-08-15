Aussie swimmer says ‘misogyny’ stance was worth it

SYDNEY: An Australian swimmer who opted out of the Tokyo Olympics to protest “misogynistic perverts” in the sport Saturday said her stance for cultural change was worth more than any medal.

Madeline Groves, who won two silver medals at the Rio Olympics, stunned her teammates when she pulled out of the Australian trials in June.

She said at the time: “You can no longer exploit young women and girls, body shame or medically gaslight them and then expect them to represent you so you can earn your annual bonus. Time’s UP.”