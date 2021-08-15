Fawad lauds RISJA for organising cricket event

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry termed the Rawalpindi-Islamabad Sports Journalists Association (RISJA) Inter-Media Independence Cup Cricket Tournament a welcome step towards involving media persons in healthy activities on the sidelines of their demanding profession.

Talking at the prize distribution ceremony of the event on Saturday at the National Ground, Fawad said that media required such fun activities. “I am delighted to see the final played on the Independence Day. Winning and losing hardly matter. What matters is that we all gathered here to celebrate Independence Day. RISJA has taken a big initiative and I must congratulate the association office-bearers for making the event a big success,” he added.

He also hoped that RISJA would continue to host such events in the future.

Earlier, Hum TV defeated Geo TV by nine runs in a thrilling final with just two deliveries to spare. Geo scored 82 for the loss of six wickets in a rain-shortened 12 overs a side match. Hassam Ahmad (25) and Shahzad Iqbal (16) played well for Geo.

Sameer Butt, later declared the Man of the Match as well as Man of the Tournament, played a match-winning 53 not out runs knock in the last overs. Sameer was also declared the Batsman of the Tournament. Afzal Javed was adjudged the Bowler of the Tournament, Gayour the Fielder of the Tournament, and Mohammad Waheed the Best Wicketkeeper.

All individual prize winners got richer by Rs50,000 each.

Hum TV scooped up the Rs0.5 million winners cheque with the glittering trophy. Geo TV were awarded Rs250,000 as the runners-up besides a trophy. Hum captain Samar Abbas received the trophy from Fawad.