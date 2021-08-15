Shaheen takes four as WI bowled out for 253

KINGSTON, Jamaica: West Indies were dismissed for 253 in their first innings of the opening Test against Pakistan at Sabina Park on Saturday for a lead of 36 runs.

The home side added just two more runs to their overnight total before Shaheen Shah Aridi removed Joshua da Silva and Jomel Warrican to finish the innings with 4-59. The hosts had resumed their innings with 251 for eight on the board.

On Friday, Kraigg Brathwaite ran himself out for 97 after sharing a cruicial sixth-wicket partnership with former skipper Jason Holder (58).

The phlegmatic opener put on 50 with overnight partner Roston Chase (21) for the third wicket, followed immediately by a stand of 49 with Jermaine Blackwood.

However Blackwood’s demise to Shaheen Shah Afridi was followed next ball by the dismissal of Kyle Mayers, tilting the balance of the contest Pakistan’s way.

That balance could have been decisively theirs just two balls later when Shaheen got a leg-before verdict against Holder before he had scored, only for the decision to be overturned on review of the television replay.

It proved a critical reprieve as Holder’s innings, initially watchful against the faster bowlers, blossomed with the introduction of the infrequently-used wrist-spinner Yasir Shah.

Yet it was the deceptive pace of Faheem Ashraf which broke the partnership after tea just as Babar Azam’s men seemed to be running out of ideas.

Holder edged a delivery through to wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan to leave all attention focused on Brathwaite as he crept towards what would have been his 11th Test century.

All that hard work was undone by his own error of judgement.

Score Board

West Indies won toss

Pakistan 1st Innings 217 all out (Fawad Alam 56)

West Indies 1st Innings

K. Brathwaite run out 97

K. Powell c Imran Butt b Abbas 0

N. Bonner lbw b Mohammad Abbas 0

R. Chase c Rizwan b Hasan Ali 21

J. Blackwood c Abbas b Shaheen 22

K. Mayers lbw b Shaheen Shah Afridi 0

J. Holder c Rizwan b Naseem Ashraf 58

J. da Silva lbw b Shaheen 21

K. Roach lbw b Abbas 13

J. Warrican b Shaheen 1

J. Seales not out 0

Extras (b3, lb10, nb6) 19

Total (89.4 overs, all out) 253

Fall: 1-1 (Powell), 2-1 (Bonner), 3-51 (Chase), 4-100 (Blackwood), 5-100 (Mayers), 6-196 (Holder), 7-221 (Brathwaite), 8-249 (Roach), 9-252 (Warrican), 10-253 (Da Silva)

Bowling: Mohammad Abbas 22-9-43-3, Shaheen Shah Afridi 21.4-6-59-4 (1nb), Yasir Shah 13-1-46-0, Faheem Ashraf 14-6-37-1, Hasan Ali 19-4-54-1 (5nb)

Umpires: Gregory Brathwaite and Joel Wilson (WI)