Fitness academy to be set up soon

LAHORE: A fitness academy is going to be established in major cities of the country to help athletes and fitness enthusiasts get professional education.

Prime Fitness Academy will have campuses in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad initially.

Dr Farhan Essa, the founder of the academy, told journalists that the main reason for launching this academy was that over the years the fitness level of the people attached with different sports had deteriorated.

“We recently saw our athletes struggling with fitness issues in Tokyo Olympics 2020. We have a lot of talent in athletics but there is a need to educate them and their trainers on fitness,” he said.

Essa invited sports federations, governments, and athletes to join hands with them. “This is an open platform for everyone,” he said.