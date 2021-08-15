International tournament, league on cards in Pakistan this year

KARACHI: The PHF has once again started efforts to revive international hockey in the country and has got permission from the Foreign Office and the Ministry of Interior in this regard.

The PHF has contacted Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) to permit it to organise a four- or five-nation tournament and Pakistan Hockey League (PHL) in the country, ‘The News’ learnt on Saturday.

Informed sources said the PHF had been waiting for the Tokyo Olympics to end. Now that it has ended, it is going to finalise its preparation for the tournament in a couple of months and the league before the end of this year.

Sources said that AHF had assured PHF help in organising both the events in Pakistan. The PHF president Brig (rtd) Khalid Sajjad Khokar and secretary Olympian Asif Bajwa met the high officials of Foreign Office and briefed them about the international hockey event and the league.

Sources said that the Foreign Office and the Ministry of Interior had assured PHF to provide high-level security to all forien players.

Sources said that Japan, South Korea, China, Malaysia and Poland could be invited for participation in the tournament.

Sources said that this tournament would help Pakistan improve the ranking. Pakistan are currently ranked 18th — the lowest in history.

The sources said that the tournament could be organised in September and October. The league would be organised before the end of this year, they added.

PHF has been trying to organise the league for more than two years.

“Young and talented players have prepared by PHF during the last few years through domestic events. They will demonstrate their hockey skills through the league,” a source said.

The training camps of Pakistan senior and junior teams would be organised in Lahore after the 10th of Muharram, sources said.

Pakistan senior team is to participate in Asian Champions Trophy in October in Bangladesh.