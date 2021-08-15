KPL a global brand now: DCO Taimur Khan

LAHORE: Pakistan is on a tour of West Indies where they are going playing two test matches against the Caribbeans, but it looks as if Pakistanis have forgotten about them as everyone is talking about Kashmir Premier League (KPL).

KPL became a hot topic in South Asia after BCCI warned international players against participating in it and it has set a record of viewership in Pakistan, said KPL Director Cricket Operations Taimur Khan.

"We discussed almost everything from the draft of KPL to its start and the challenges, positive aspects and the success it has gained in a very short period of time," he added.

Talking about KPL, Taimur said, "As it was a first experiment and there were new people, there were some operational issues but now it is time to improve it as a proper and regular cricket league."

When asked about the lack of resources, he said, "There was a severe challenge of the lack of resources but still we tried our best to make the league a success."

Talking about BCCI, he said, "They violated the spirit of the game and brought politics into sport. The youth of Azad Kashmir are very happy with KPL. Now they are playing cricket and will let the world know their names through their wonderful performances."

He said they tried their best to bring cricket in Azad Kashmir. "We wanted to provide the youth of Kashmir a platform where they could showcase their talent. We succeeded by the grace of Almighty and now every franchise has at least five Kashmiri players. At least two local boys are in the final XI.

“We have a 13-year contract with the Muzaffarabad Cricket Stadium and we have been issued one-year NOC by the PCB which can be extended. We are working in accordance with the guidelines of PCB," he said.

Taimur wants to establish three cricket academies, in Muzaffarabad, Mirpur and Bagh, to give local players proper training as per the requirements of international cricket. He wants to bring qualified coaching staff from around the world to these academies.

He said KPL would bring economic prosperity in the region. "Tourism industry will flourish in AJK due to the tournaments like KPL," he added.