Tigers edge Hawks to reach KPL final

ISLAMABAD: Sohail Tanvir (4-29) and Anwar Ali (57) powered Muzaffarabad Tigers into the final of the inaugural Kashmir Premier League (KPL) following a high drama in the final half hour at the Muzaffarabad Stadium on Saturday.

Tigers’ 165 runs ultimately proved an unreachable target for Shahid Afridi’s Rawalakot Hawks who were bowled out for 157 in the last over.

It was all going well for the Hawks with Danish Aziz (37) making sure his team was well placed to win the day. Some tight bowling near the end of the match by experienced Sohail Tanvir and young Irshad Iqbal (1-26) turned the tide in the Tigers’ favour.

Once Danish played on, the doors suddenly opened for Tigers and they managed to get three more wickets in quick succession to win the play-off by seven runs.

“I left something special for the playoffs,” Man of the Match Sohail Tanvir said. “I knew I could make a difference as my deliveries were moving around. Once I got rid of Danish, we were very much there,” he added.

Earlier, Anwar Ali and Inzamamul Haq (30) picked the Tigers well from nowhere to get a decent 164 for 8 in 20 overs. Zeeshan Ashraf (5), Mohammad Hafeez (0), Sohaib Maqsood (17), Sohail Akhtar (1), and Sohail Tanvir (10) lost their wickets cheaply. Anwar Ali with a breezy 34-ball 57 made sure the Tigers stayed in the match. Anwar smashed five fours and three sixes. Usama Mir chipped in with a quick-fire 20 not out to set a good total for the Hawks to chase.

Imran Randhawa (2-9) and Danish Aziz (2-36) bowled well.

Hussain Talat (52) played an entertaining innings to make sure Hawks were well on the track for victory. However, once he got run out, Hawks’ entire hopes were pinned on Danish. Sohail Tanvir removed Ahmad Shehzad (3) and Sahubzada Farhan (7) quickly with the new ball.

While Hafeez’s Tigers are in the final now, Shahid Afridi’s Hawks will have another chance on August 16 when they face the winners of the match between Overseas Warriors and Mirpur Royals, scheduled for Sunday (today).