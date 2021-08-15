Arif has full support of POA general council: Shah

KARACHI: Pakistan Olympic Association’s (POA) senior vice-president Aqil Shah has said that the NOC chief Lt Gen (retd) Arif Hasan has full backing of his NOC’s general council and he will not resign.

He was talking to ‘The News’ from Peshawar on Saturday about the government’s demand that Arif resign.

Special assistant to the Prime Minister Shahbaz Gill and the IPC minister Dr Fehmida Mirza during a news conference in Islamabad on Friday asked Arif to step down.

The demand came just days after Pakistan failed to win a medal in the Tokyo Olympics.

“The POA is not affiliated with the PSB and the government does not fund it. It is an autonomous body which is affiliated with the International Olympic Committee (IOC). The government cannot interfere in its affairs,” said Shah, a former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Minister.

He said Pakistan would be isolated in sports if the IOC suspended it due to the government’s interference in the affairs of the POA.

“If Pakistan is suspended the nation will be isolated in sports. Pakistan will not be able to send its players to the South Asian Games, Asian Games, Commonwealth Games, Olympics and championships. It would be a huge loss for Pakistan. How can the IPC minister Dr Fehmida Mirza say that the suspension will not hurt Pakistan? It’s surprising,” Shah said.

“Federations are affiliated with the International Federations (IFs) and IFs are affiliated with the IOC. If POA is suspended then 30 sports will be hurt. You are going to organise South Asian Games and in case Pakistan is suspended that project will also be damaged,” he said.

Shah has been serving sports for the last four decades. He was Pakistan’s contingent secretary for the 1988 Seoul Olympics. He also served as chef de mission of Pakistan’s contingent at the Olympics. He has been working as second-in-command to General Arif for years because of his vast experience in sports.

Shah also questioned the performance of the PTI government, saying they should resign first. “First they should resign from all the ministries as their own performance is not good and then we will think about our resignations. We don’t have any intention to resign. We were with General Arif, we are with him and we will be with him,” stressed Shah, also a former senator.

“IOC only knows the NOC. It does not know the DG PSB or IPC ministry,” Shah was quick to add.

He said that the government should have held a debate with the POA before making any demand.

“Sports can be developed through a coordinated effort. If any body interferes in the affairs of another body like this it leads to the system’s collapse. Such things should be avoided as it is not in the interest of Pakistan’s sports,” said Shah, also the president of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Olympic Association (POA).

He said that the POA would inform the IOC about the recent step taken by the government.