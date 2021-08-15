Talha, Arshad get Rs1 million each

KARACHI: President Dr Arif Alvi on Saturday handed cash awards of Rs1 million each to weightlifter Talha Talib and javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem who finished fifth in their respective competitions during the Tokyo Olympics.

The athletes were honoured at the President’s House in the federal capital on the occasion of Independence Day.

Arshad was accompanied by his coach Fayyaz Hussain Bukhari. The IPC Minister Dr Fehmida Mirza and Director General of Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Col Asif Zaman were also present there.

Dr Fehmida also announced that Arshad’s coach Fayyaz Bukhari would also be given a cash award for helping Arshad compete bravely at such a high level.

“I am very thankful to the IPC minister Dr Fehmida Mirza for announcing a cash incentive for me,” Fayyaz told ‘The News’ from Islamabad.

It has been learnt that both the players were offered every kind of support by the IPC minister and DG PSB in their training and preparations for the coming events.

‘The News’ learnt that DG PSB Col Asif told Arshad that he should focus now on his training so that he could rise to new heights.