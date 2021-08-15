Pakistan regain lead but Roach strikes twice

KINGSTON, Jamaica: Pakistan lost opener Imran Butt (0) and Azhar Ali (23) in the second innings after West Indies were bowled out for 253 in the first Test at Sabina Park on Saturday.

At lunch, Pakistan were 56-2, with a lead of 20 runs. Imran was trapped lbw by Kemar Roach while Azhar became his second victim when he was bowled out.

Earlier, West Indies were dismissed for 253 in their first innings.

The home side added just two more runs to their overnight total before Shaheen Shah Aridi removed Joshua da Silva and Jomel Warrican to finish the innings with 4-59. The hosts had resumed their innings with 251 for eight on the board.

On Friday, Kraigg Brathwaite ran himself out for 97 after sharing a crucial sixth-wicket partnership with former skipper Jason Holder (58).

The phlegmatic opener put on 50 with overnight partner Roston Chase (21) for the third wicket, followed immediately by a stand of 49 with Jermaine Blackwood.

However Blackwood’s demise to Shaheen Shah Afridi was followed next ball by the dismissal of Kyle Mayers, tilting the balance of the contest Pakistan’s way.

That balance could have been decisively theirs just two balls later when Shaheen got a leg-before verdict against Holder before he had scored, only for the decision to be overturned on review of the television replay.

Score Board

West Indies won toss

Pakistan 1st Innings 217 all out (Fawad Alam 56)

West Indies 1st Innings

K. Brathwaite run out 97

K. Powell c Imran Butt b Abbas 0

N. Bonner lbw b Abbas 0

R. Chase c Rizwan b Hasan Ali 21

J. Blackwood c Abbas b Shaheen 22

K. Mayers lbw b Shaheen 0

J. Holder c Rizwan b Naseem Ashraf 58

J. da Silva lbw b Shaheen 21

K. Roach lbw b Mohammad Abbas 13

J. Warrican b Shaheen Shah Afridi 1

J. Seales not out 0

Extras (b3, lb10, nb6) 19

Total (89.4 overs, all out) 253

Fall: 1-1 (Powell), 2-1 (Bonner), 3-51 (Chase), 4-100 (Blackwood), 5-100 (Mayers), 6-196 (Holder), 7-221 (Brathwaite), 8-249 (Roach), 9-252 (Warrican), 10-253 (Da Silva)

Bowling: Mohammad Abbas 22-9-43-3, Shaheen Shah Afridi 21.4-6-59-4 (1nb), Yasir Shah 13-1-46-0, Faheem Ashraf 14-6-37-1, Hasan Ali 19-4-54-1 (5nb)

Pakistan 2nd Innings

Imran Butt lbw b Roach 0

Abid Ali not out 31

Azhar Ali b Roach 23

Extras (lb 1, nb 1) 2

TOTAL (21.2 overs, 2 wickets) 56

Yet to bat: Babar Azam, Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan Ü, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Yasir Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Shaheen Shah Afridi

Fall: 1-1 (Imran Butt, 2.5 ov), 2-56 (Azhar Ali, 21.2 ov)

Bowling: Kemar Roach 6.2-3-8-2, Jayden Seales 4-1-13-0, Kyle Mayers 4-0-7-0, Jason Holder 4-1-6-0, Jomel Warrican 3-0-21-0

Umpires: Gregory Brathwaite and Joel Wilson (WI)