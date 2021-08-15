Rupee likely to remain steady next week

KARACHI: The rupee is expected to continue trading within the existing range against the dollar next week as inflows from remittances and export proceeds balance the demand from importers, traders said.

The local unit behaved quite cautiously this week despite having higher import payments. The rupee crossed the 163 level during one session, but it closed at 164 per dollar on Friday.

“We expect the rupee to face a mild pressure on Monday and Tuesday as importers buy dollars to cover their payments with markets being closed on Wednesday and Thursday for Youm-e-Ashura,” said one foreign exchange trader at a commercial bank.

“Overall the domestic currency seems to remain steady over the coming week as dollar supplies match hard currency demand from importers,” he added.

An expected $2.8 billion dollar inflow to come from the International Monetary Fund under its new global special drawing rights allocation later this month could provide support to the foreign exchange reserves and the rupee as well, according to traders.

The rupee is likely to find strong support at 164.530 in the coming sessions.

“I think the rupee should stabilise. Maximum it should go to 164.30. I don’t think it should break this level during next week,” said another dealer.

Remittances at $2.71 billion were received from overseas Pakistani workers staying almost flat on a month-on-month basis in July.

However, these inflows fell 2.1 percent year-on-year in July.

Traders were concerned about the decline in the foreign exchange reserves of the country.

Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves dropped by $209 million to $24.644 billion during the week ended August 6.

The reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan decreased by $223 million to $17.622 billion.

The drop in the reserves was due to external debt repayments and payments for the import of the Covid-19 vaccine totalling $245 million.

Higher import payments have contributed to the rise in the current account deficit.

The current account deficit widened to $1.64 billion in June from $650 million in the previous month.

State Bank of Pakistan Governor Dr Reza Baqir in a recent event said that the increase in the current account gap was in line with the SBP projections and, based on information available to date, not a worrisome development in itself.

He said that based on the international experience of emerging markets, a rising current account deficit might be a cause for concern when the following three symptoms emerge and in Pakistan’s case, none of these symptoms were present.

The first cause for concern would be if the level of the current account deficit in percent of GDP is very high; in Pakistan’s case SBP projects the current account deficit in the range of 2-3 percent of GDP for this fiscal year which is less than half the level of 6.1 percent in FY18 which led to sustainability, Baqir said.