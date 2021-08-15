Rs25bln subsidy earmarked to lend Rs1.6trln under Kamyab Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: This fiscal year the government has allocated a subsidy of Rs25 billion to dole out Rs1.6 trillion loans to small borrowers over next two-three years under Kamyab Pakistan Program (KPP), The News learnt on Saturday.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has already raised objections over much-hyped KPP because such schemes have so far failed to yield desired results keeping past experiences in view.

For instance, in the past, certain small business loan schemes and yellow cab programmes miserably failed to provide any benefit to people to break the shackles of poverty. The IMF had also objected over the sustainability of such schemes. The micro-credit has largely remained successful because it has a concept of community-backed borrowing schemes where the community guarantees the borrower will pay the loan back. The Micro Finance Institutions (MFIs) such as the National Rural Support Program was a success mainly because of community based organisations, while the Akhuwat model was altogether different. So the MFIs will be used to scale up lending on account of borrowed amount as well as number of clients. But MFIs lack capacity to provide bigger loans so the amounts will be disbursed at accelerated pace which may multiply the chances of default.

Banks are also reluctant to spare funds for providing loans under KPP so the government has approached the State Bank of Pakistan that will be providing a separate window to commercial banks at policy rate and then the banks will provide funds to MFIs at policy rate plus KIBOR (Karachi InterBank Offered Rates).

If the banks provide funds to MFIs at around 8 percent mark-up rate then these MFIs may charge 8 percent more but the borrowers may be offered subsidised rate of around 5-7 percent depending upon size of loan. A loan ranging up to Rs100,000 and in some cases up to 300,000 may be offered free of interest rate.

So, this KPP scheme cannot run without subsidies. IMF’s raising objections makes sense as the lender of the last resort is a champion of targeted subsidy. The government is considering providing targeted subsidies as the small loans will be provided to those falling below the poverty line under Benazir Income Support Program’s ongoing survey known as NSER to become eligible for getting monthly stipends and now loans from MFIs. The question arises how will the MFIs determine the borrower has the capacity to kick-start its small business? Such a programme can only achieve success if the proper training or skills are being provided to borrowers before providing them loans; otherwise this scheme is bound to fail.

As far as the subsidy requirement was concerned, the sources said the budget documents for 2021-22 did not show any allocation for Kamyab Pakistan Program; however, the government had allocated Rs30 billion for Naya Pakistan Housing Authority and another Rs3 billion for mark-up subsidy for Naya Pakistan scheme.

Ministry of Finance top officials told The News the government had allocated Rs25 billion for the current fiscal year, which would be increased in coming years according to the expansion of the programme.