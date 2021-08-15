The crypto crowd gets loud and proud on Capitol Hill

The US cryptocurrency industry has just unveiled a significant new capability. It certainly proved that it can be heard on Capitol Hill.

The crypto crowd emerged as the U.S. Senate was finalizing President Joe Biden $1 trillion infrastructure plan. In the days before the proposal was approved Tuesday, the debate came to a standstill as the industry furiously protested against the tax reporting requirements proposed for crypto-brokers to help pay for all the maintenance.

The industry did not immediately get what he wanted. But it can still happen, and meanwhile the partisan parties have been fueled, indicating the struggle in the capital of the country over how to tax and regulate trading in cryptocurrencies may increase in intensity.

“We need to destroy the enemies of the crypto before they destroy us,” said Ryan Selkis, CEO of the Messari cryptocurrency data firm said in a tweet during the debate, and in an interview added that he hopes lawyers in the industry will work to defeat their intransigent enemies at the polls.

The crypto-furore was surprising because the senate accidentally accepted the issue. The focus was on infrastructure, and the challenge was to find ways to pay for it without raising taxes, an exercise some commentators have compared to looking for change under federal bank cushions. The Biden administration has deeply estimated that the US could collect $28 billion in taxes owed by crypto investors under existing laws.

This was where things got tough. To ensure that this money materializes, the bill required crypto-brokers to issue the usual tax forms that report investment income to clients and the government. It defined a broker as any person who “for a fee” – which actually means money – regularly “provides service” that enables transfers of digital assets on behalf of another person.

The crypto industry withdrew this definition, arguing that it was so broad that it would cover everyone from crypto miners to software developers working on decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms. They would require people like these to issue tax forms, drive the industry from abroad, and reduce the revenue raised, rather than increase it.

The Senate has taken these complaints seriously, which makes sense given the size of the industry it equates. Money talks in Washington and the crypto crowd has a lot of it: the alleged value of cryptocurrencies closer to $2 trillion.

More surprising was that the Senate response involved competitive amendments made by two groups of lawmakers – a peculiarity in the divided United States of today. Both wanted to raise concerns about the broker label for people who ratify transactions on distributed ledgers. But one has raised fears in the industry that people working on ‘proof of interest’ networks could be considered brokers. It could hurt Ethereum, the Blockchain that supports DeFi a lot, as it plans to switch to such a system.

Eventually a compromise was agreed, but everything stopped when Senate leaders sought ‘unanimous consent’ to bring the proposal to the floor without delaying the infrastructure bill. One senator, Republican Richard Shelby, objected in a failed attempt to consider his amendment on national security.

The infrastructure plan was adopted without the changes that the crypto industry sought, but its advocates nonetheless expressed satisfaction. They felt they were showing the strongest tone, slowing down the legislative process and building support for changing the definition of the broker, possibly in other legislation or perhaps through regulation. For this purpose, they insured statements of two main drivers behind the bill – Republican Rob Portman and Democrat Mark Warner – who express their belief that neither cryptocurrency miners nor hardware or software vendors are cryptocurrency brokers.

“What we’ve learned is that crypto is a force to be reckoned with,” said Kristin Smith, executive director of the Blockchain Association. Crypto is more than an industry. There is a whole network of individuals who build and support the networks. It was an incredibly organized community. “

However, the ultimate political test of this community is yet to come. In his comments, Warner pointed to the challenge, saying the US should not allow the “creation of a shadow financial system beyond the reach of established rules to combat illegal finance and tax evasion”.

This is a lively issue. Much of the work of the crypto community is currently in DeFi, which uses so-called smart contracts to replace the financial intermediaries that governments rely on to enforce the law.

At some point, the crypto community may be under pressure to fill the void. If that day comes, the industry will have to do more than just make complaints. It will also have to accept responsibilities.