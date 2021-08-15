Where do the benefits go?

LAHORE: Our economic managers lack the courage to take steps that could take our textile exports to new heights. This government announced some facilitation that mostly benefited larger exporters; the smaller ones still operate without any helping hand.

Some emerging economies in Asia have moved far ahead of Pakistan in the last three decades. The first was Bangladesh that overtook us in textile exports in 2010, and currently its textile exports are more than double compared to ours.

The Vietnamese were the next and they have gone ahead of even Bangladesh, Cambodia is rapidly closing in. Even Myanmar has emerged as a challenger for textile exporters.

All these economies promoted value-added textiles, particularly apparel exports. None of these countries are cotton producers.

They do not have a strong basic textiles sector (spinning and weaving). They import yarn and fabric to produce value-added apparel.

Pakistan was a major cotton producing country at the time of its independence and still is though it has lost its ranking among cotton producing economies in the last decade.

A decade back we were self-sufficient in cotton. Now we have to import it.

We established a strong basic textile industry that exported yarn and fabric to the apparel producing countries, and even to China and India that produced cotton in their countries.

Many critics accuse all Pakistani governments of adopting textile centric policies and neglecting other sectors. Then why is it that we are losing our share in global textile trade?

Our textile policies were not textile centric but basic textile centric. All the subsidies and the concessions that governments announced served mostly the basic textile sector.

The interest rate subsidy on import of machinery for instance is very high as spinning and weaving machines are very expensive. A 25,000 spindle weaving unit employs 600 workers, and in the modern textile mills the number of workers ranges from 150-200.

The amount of interest subsidy provided to a textile mill could be utilised in providing interest subsidy to more than 30 garmenting and knitting units.

Each of these units could employ 3,000 workers. That means an employment of 30,000 workers against employment of 150-600 workers against the same subsidy to a spinning unit.

When the government allocates a budget for interest subsidy, it could announce 100 percent interest subsidy on import of garments and knitting machines that could accelerate establishment of more apparel units to increase value-added exports.

Coming to the basic textiles, we see that they are protected from imports through protective duties. The yarn is the basic raw material of the textile sector and it should carry no import duty.

It will benefit the value-added sector. Yarn prices in Pakistan are slightly higher than global yarn rates despite the fact that the spinning and weaving mills are beneficiaries of 80 percent of the gas and power subsidies provided by the state. They operate on inefficient machines. The government should not subsidise their inefficiencies.

Gas and power subsidies for the basic textiles should be curtailed by 50 percent and that of apparel units increased by 100 percent, this would make apparel producers more competitive in the global market.

Total subsidy that government parts with now will also reduce. Moreover the spinners would be forced to update their equipment and increase efficiency.

Legislation should also be made so that industrial land does not get used for residential or commercial purposes so that sick units strive for revival and not to mint money like the Ittefaq Foundry owners, who got three times more money than their defaulted amount on auction because the land was converted for the new buyer as a residential colony.

The refund cases of large exporters have largely been streamlined, but smaller exports still complain of long delays.

This issue should be resolved through technology because the small exporters cumulatively export more than the large exporters. If their issues are addressed, we might see textile exports surging by 30 percent immediately.

Larger units import polyester yarn and cotton in their bonded warehouses, whereas the small exports cannot do that because of their size.

Commercial entities under public private partnership should be allowed to import these raw materials on the same conditions as exporters maintaining bonded warehouses, so small importers can benefit from lower costs of inputs.

In bonded warehouses for instance the imports are not charged even the punishing anti-dumping duties on polyester, which gives them an edge over small exporters, who buy the fibre from the local market that factor in the impact of duties and antidumping duties in their costs.