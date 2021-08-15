This is to draw the attention of the authorities concerned to the extremely serious issue of a rapid and alarming increase in coronavirus cases in Upper Chitral. According to media reports, the city’s positivity rate is close to 30 percent. It is feared that the actual rate is even higher than the reported one as many people refuse to get tested for fear of spending at least two weeks in government or private quarantine centres. Despite having the complete knowledge of the present situation, the authorities are not willing to take any step to stop the spread of the virus. Previously, when the area had a low positivity rate, the authorities had imposed a strict lockdown to ensure that the city remain protected and safe against the virus. They used to take every step to keep the situation under control. Now, the authorities are not doing anything about the horrific and alarming situation.

Assad Hyder

Upper Chitral