Expensive education

The University of Sindh’s notification of the revised annual examination fees has disappointed almost every student. The exam fee has been increased from Rs6,000 to Rs11,300. The university is one of the province’s largest universities. Those students who don’t have a strong financial background get enrolled here. The recent fee hike will deprive a majority of students of their only chance to receive higher education. As a result, the provincial government will also remain unable to meet its literacy targets.

A nation’s strength is its educated people. However, the University of Sindh is making it difficult for people to complete their education. The relevant authorities are requested to look into the matter.

Imtiaz Essa Halepoto

Jamshoro