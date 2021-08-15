Troubling silence

There have been quite a few cases where the UN stayed silent while powerful countries continue to test its latest war engines and create new proxy wars in weaker countries. These countries take notice of their misplaced priorities only when things get out of control. Today, we’re witnessing the same incident. After dropping all sorts of bombs on Afghanistan, the US has finally decided to step back. Now, however, the war-torn country is on the verge of a civil war. The Taliban is capturing the country’s provincial capitals and is close to its victory against the Afghanistan government. The current situation reminds us of the time when the Soviet leaders left the region and left behind a power vacuum. The absence of strong leadership on both sides can have drastic consequences especially if the world powers don’t intervene.

If this continues, new radical groups will emerge and become a constant threat to global peace. So far, Pakistan has tried its best to negotiate a peaceful political settlement in Afghanistan, but it can’t happen unless other world powers join.

Syed Abdul Rafay

Rawalpindi