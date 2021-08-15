Learning from mistakes

Yesterday (August 14), Pakistanis celebrated Independence Day. Right after its creation, Pakistan showed impressive performance. However, its progress and growth abruptly halted, and instead of becoming a financially independent country, Pakistan remained dependent on foreign powers. Factors like the Kashmir issue – and the subsequent expenditure on defence – and overpopulation have somehow created hurdles in the country’s path to development.

The Pakistan government continues to ignore these factors. Now is the time for introspection – and not for blaming previous governments and neighbouring countries.

Ravi Kumar Emani

Hyderabad