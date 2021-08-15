Minority rights

Protection of all the rights of all the minority communities living in any country is one of the primary responsibilities of any state. In countries such as Pakistan where religious minorities constitute less than five percent of the total population, the majority group plays an important role in deciding how secure a minority group is. Unfortunately, over the past 40 years Pakistan has descended into a situation where nearly all minority groups find themselves at the mercy of the majority. A quarter of a century ago, in 1997 Bishop John Joseph led a rally of about 10, 000 people on Aug 11 to demand implementation of the historic speech of Muhammad Ali Jinnah. After that, it took nearly 12 years for the government of Pakistan under the PPP leadership in 2009 to declare Aug 11 as Minorities’ Day.

Though that historic speech by the Quaid was clear in declaring that everyone was free to practise their religion and go to their own places of worship, we frequently witness violations of the rights of religious minorities. That speech was highly instructive and could have served as a guiding principle for our constitution and legislation. The reality turned out to be quite different. Jinnah made it clear that an individual’s religion “had nothing to do with the business of the state”, but then the state itself started taking sides with discriminatory laws that deprived minorities groups of many of their rights. The people of the country have been led to believe that minorities are not equal citizens. And it is not only religious rights that have been targeted. The minorities are at the lowest rung of the ladder in terms of economic, political, and social rights as well.

The most recent example of blasphemy charges against an eight or nine-year-old boy and the attack on a Hindu temple are unfortunate reminders of what the country's minority communities face. The state must make all efforts to safeguard their rights. The well-being of all citizens of Pakistan must be of paramount importance. If given all rights, minority communities can play a significant role in the economic and social development of any country. There is strong evidence that, despite unfavourable circumstances, individuals belonging to minority groups have played a commendable role in Pakistan’s development. All rights that the constitution of Pakistan guarantees to the citizens of the country must also be available – in full – to our religious and other minorities. Until we take concrete action to ensure this, we have no right to boast about how equal rights are granted to all citizens in Pakistan. There should no longer be any tolerance for those who spread hate or insist on violence against the country's minority groups. For decades, minorities have been led to believe that their lives are expendable, that their safety is not a priority. Time and again, their fears have been shown to be justified. This must stop now.