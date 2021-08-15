Opposition divides

Pakistan's political opposition stands divided, not only on the basis of the parties making it up, but also as a consequence of deeper and deeper differences emerging within the parties themselves. After a long period of hibernation, the PDM had once again become more active with Maulana Fazlur Rahman calling a meeting in Karachi and suggesting that the previous plan for street movement and other protests be continued. This plan had been put on the backburner after the PPP developed deep differences with the PDM. Since then, the PPP has called for in-house change, beginning possibly in Punjab, while the PML-N and JUI-F continue to seek protests and other activity based on street power – which many analysts seem to think may not exist. After all, the JUI-F's previous effort to stage a 'dharna' in Islamabad had failed. At the same time, there is no guarantee that the PPP has the numbers to bring about any kind of change within assemblies, whether in Punjab or the Centre, and the PML-N has said that if these numbers existed, it would back Bilawal and his team.

Possibly of much greater significance to the future of politics in Pakistan is the deeper divide coming through within the PML-N. This is based around the different narrative taken by the two brothers, Mian Nawaz Sharif and Mian Shahbaz Sharif. While Shahbaz Sharif has kept his line more soft and more open to possible negotiation, Nawaz, backed by his fiery daughter Maryam Nawaz, has lashed out at the establishment, openly naming people who he says were responsible for their 2018. Now the rift appears to have seeped down into the lower ranks of the party, especially after Shahbaz Sharif suggested that the 2018 loss was due to the party's own mistakes rather than any external intervention.

This is the situation from which the opposition will need to recover and find some kind of unity if it wants any chance at relevance and change. The rift within the PML-N most obviously affects Punjab, where the party has long held power in its hands. It is now threatened in the province by the PTI while the PPP has also said it will be attempting to revive itself in the province. This may be a difficult task. But, nevertheless, the PPP appears to be taking a more prominent role in opposition's politics than was previously the case. At the same time, the PDM line on street protests and movements is essentially unclear. The current standoff cannot in any way help the movement or move opposition politics forward. For now, the PTI appears to remain strongly in power with the ground firm under its feet. The challenge to the opposition then is to prepare for the 2023 polls, or any general poll which may be called at a slightly earlier time, and ensure its ranks are united by then – and for the PML-N to bring itself together as one unit once again before this time.