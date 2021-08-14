Nation celebrates I-Day today

By Our correspondent

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan observes Independence Day with patriotic spirit and devotion to commemorate the day when the country was declared an independent state after a long indigenous struggle against the British colonial rule (British Raj) for a separate Muslim state in the subcontinent. The country came into existence after a long struggle of the All-India Muslim League under the visionary leadership of the founding father of the nation, Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. The partition and creation of a sovereign Muslim state was the dream of millions of Muslims of the subcontinent.

For the purpose of a separate homeland, the Muslims had rendered matchless sacrifices, faced hardships, migration, and left a long trail of heroic struggle for the generations to come.

The partition had also witnessed a huge migration in human history: Muslims from India to Pakistan and Hindus from Pakistan to India.

The beginning of the journey is always tough and in the case of the newly established state of Pakistan, it was full of challenges due to getting an unjust share in the resources from India.

It was like starting life from scratch but the dreams were high to make the impossible journey possible with consistent efforts of the forefathers.

Independence Day was also special for the Muslims as it coincided with the 27th Ramadan, the eve of Layla tul-Qadr in the year 1947. Therefore, it was an added reason for the Muslims to have bigger celebrations on the occasion.

As the day gets closer, celebratory items such as flags, green and white independence balloons, Pakistan Zindabad wristbands, 14 August hats, customise mugs, green masks, paper flag banners, and Pakistan flag badges, etc are being displayed on roadsides and shops to attract citizens.

The youth and children are more excited to see the stalls of celebratory items and the decoration of their homes.

On the day, most people hoist flags on top of their homes, vehicles, attire and decorate their residences with celebratory items.

The day is also marked with celebratory events of flag-raising ceremonies, parades, change of guards, cultural events, award-winning ceremonies, patriotic songs, and the national anthem.

The Pakistani diaspora and missions around the globe also celebrate the day with patriotic zeal.

Meanwhile, President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan stated that with the universal recognition of government’s policies towards revival of economy, handing of COVID-19 pandemic and environment protection, Pakistan today can stand tall among the comity of nations.

“As we hoist our national flag to mark Independence Day, we must reiterate the firm resolve to uphold our national values of unity, faith and discipline as envisioned by Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah,” they added. The president and prime minister said that Pakistan had surmounted monumental challenges during the course of its history to emerge as a united, peaceful and resilient nation. “Even today, the changing regional dynamics along with some domestic issues continue to test our resolve. Like each time, we will also overcome these obstacles with our characteristic determination and come out stronger as a nation,” he maintained. They further said that “On this occasion, we should not forget our Kashmiri brothers and sisters in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) struggling for their right to self-determination under extremely adverse circumstances marked by illegal Indian occupation and unspeakable repression.” “Pakistan will continue to extend its full support to the Kashmiris in their just cause. Kashmiris are looking up to the international community to fulfill the promises made to them,” they added. They said that Pakistan had rendered immense sacrifices and paid a heavy price for instability on its Western border. “We have consistently stressed that there is no military solution to the conflict in Afghanistan. Pakistan will continue to support a negotiated political settlement for durable peace and stability in Afghanistan,” they added. The president prime minister said, “We want peace within and peace without, to pursue our socio-economic agenda. The Naya Pakistan has shifted its focus from geo-politics to geo-economics, with the well-being and welfare of our people as the topmost priority.” “Our government has undertaken every possible effort for the development and prosperity of Pakistan,” they added. “This country is undoubtedly a gift of Allah Almighty for us. we once again felicitate all Pakistanis, both inland and overseas, on this auspicious occasion. We urge you to play your part in making Pakistan a proud, prosperous and peaceful nation state,” they maintained.

Meanwhile, former president Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari have congratulated the nation on the Independence Day and said that “we reiterate our resolve to remain steadfast on the principles of freedom of the homeland, dignity of the nation and empowered parliament”.

In his message on the day, Zardari said the people of the country were once again suffering from severe difficulties. “The people are facing inflation, unemployment and economic stagnation and, in such a situation, national unity and consensus is urgently needed,” he said. He said the time had come to end the attitude of humiliation, slander, hatred and intolerance.

He said the PPP was determined that the foreign policy would be decided by the people of Pakistan through their Parliament.

In his separate message, Bilawal said there was no threat to the nation if the 1973 Constitution remains its national strategy. He said the day “commemorates the impact of peaceful political struggle of our forebears and their commitment to a democratic vision for Pakistan.

"Unfortunately, even after 74 years, our people are still deprived of basic services and equal rights, and are plagued by diseases such as discrimination, injustice and poverty," he said.

The PPP chairman said the solution to Pakistan's problems lies in establishment of true democracy and observance of the Constitution.

"The PPP is working to make the country a truly modern, progressive, and vibrant democratic state," he stated.

The PPP chairman said on the occasion of Independence Day, his thoughts were with the Kashmiri brothers and sisters, who were being subjugated under the yoke of barbarism every day.