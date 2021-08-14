Performance reviewed

MULTAN: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Friday expressed disaffection over the poor performance of the chief executives officers (CEOs), Health, in eleven south Punjab districts.

She was speaking at the performance review meeting of the south Punjab CEOs Health through video link, held here in collaboration with the Unicef and the IRMNCH with south Punjab Health Secretary Ajmal Bathi in the chair. The meeting reviewed the performance of the CEOs and other officers of all the districts of south Punjab.