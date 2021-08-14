Punjab bar against elevation of Justice Ayesha

LAHORE: The Punjab Bar Council (PBC) has opposed the proposed nomination of Justice Ayesha A Malik, who is fourth on the seniority list of the Lahore High Court, for her appointment as first woman judge of the Supreme Court.

Responding to media queries at a press conference on Friday, PBC Vice Chairman Farhan Shahzad disapproved the violation of the principle of seniority in the elevation of judges. He said the bar has a clear stance on the principle of seniority in the process of judges’ elevation. He said a general house of the bar council has been scheduled in the next week to devise a formal strategy on the issue. About the regulatory role of the bar, Shahzad said a zero tolerance policy has been enforced to deal with the incidents of misconduct involving lawyers. He pointed out that legal practicing licences of two lawyers from Kasur have recently been suspended for indulging in misconduct.

The vice chairman said steps are being taken to end the culture of unnecessary strikes by bar associations. He vowed to improve the relationship between the bar and the bench. He said electoral reforms have been introduced as bar associations in the province have been asked to switch to a biometric system for polling.