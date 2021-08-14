Another arrest made in Noor Mukadam case

ISLAMABAD: The investigation wing of the federal capital police have rounded up another mysterious character for assisting Zahir Jafar, the principal accused in Noor Mukadam case, disclose investigators. "Jan Mohammad worked as gardener in the house of the suspect Zakir Jafar and he assisted in the torture and killing of Noor. Jan fled to his ancestral village in Mansehra after the murder of Noor. The police have recorded his statement.

"Two females and two males were deceased at the scene," Devon and Cornwall Police said in an update early Friday after hours of uncertainty around the incident. Police added another male -- believed to be the gunman -- was also found dead nearby while another female treated at the scene died a short time later in hospital. "All are believed to have died from gunshot wounds," the force said. Shortly after police confirmed the death toll, local lawmaker Luke Pollard reported one of those killed "was a child under ten years old". "More people are being treated for their injuries in hospital," the Labour MP tweeted. "Just so unspeakably awful. —AFP

My condolences and thoughts are with the families." It was unclear how the victims and suspected perpetrator were connected, with many details of what unfolded in the city of around 262,000 residents in the sleepy southwest English county Devon remaining unclear. "Police would stress this is not a terrorism related incident," Devon and Cornwall Police said, noting officers were not looking for anyone else in connection with it. "Investigations are continuing," the force added, urging people with mobile phone footage of the aftermath of the events not to share it online.

Interior Minister Priti Patel called the incident "shocking" and said her thoughts were "with those affected" but did not reveal further details of what had happened. "I have spoken to the Chief Constable and offered my full support," she tweeted. "I urge everyone to remain calm, follow police advice and allow our emergency services to get on with their jobs."

British media said residents had reported hearing loud bangs and gunshots before police swarmed the area. Witness Sharron said she heard shouting followed by several gunshots. "This was when the shooter kicked in the door of a house and randomly started shooting," she said. "He ran from the house shooting as he ran and proceeded to shoot at a few people". Robert Pinkerton, a second witness, told media that he "walked around the corner" and "bumped into a bloke with a shotgun" dressed all in black.